Open Menu

Indonesia Residents Run Outside As Shallow Quake Hits

Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 08:20 AM

Indonesia residents run outside as shallow quake hits

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, forcing residents to flee outside but with no damage or casualties reported.

The tremor hit at 6:55 am local time (2255 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) with the epicentre offshore near North Sulawesi province, according to the USGS.

The country's meteorological agency gave a lower magnitude of 6.0 and said there was no potential for a tsunami.

Locals in North Sulawesi described the panic when the quake struck.

"I had just woken up when I realised it was an earthquake. It was strong, swaying from side to side," Gita Waloni, a 25-year-old guest at a hotel in North Minahasa district in the province told AFP.

"Objects inside my rooms rattled. I decided to get out. I was so scared there would be an aftershock while I was inside the lift. All other guests had also fled."

The vast archipelago nation experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

Recent Stories

e& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024

6 hours ago
 Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level ..

Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..

7 hours ago
 Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explo ..

Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..

7 hours ago
 UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organ ..

UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..

8 hours ago
 Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but ..

Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags

9 hours ago
 Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

9 hours ago
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sale ..

Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales

9 hours ago
 Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worl ..

Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns

9 hours ago
 Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw mate ..

Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material

9 hours ago
 NA committee on Food Security reviews key agricult ..

NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects

9 hours ago
 KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of li ..

KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..

9 hours ago
 Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing str ..

Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership

9 hours ago

More Stories From World