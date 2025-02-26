Indonesia Residents Run Outside As Shallow Quake Hits
Faizan Hashmi Published February 26, 2025 | 08:20 AM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) A shallow 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit near the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey said, forcing residents to flee outside but with no damage or casualties reported.
The tremor hit at 6:55 am local time (2255 GMT) at a depth of 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) with the epicentre offshore near North Sulawesi province, according to the USGS.
The country's meteorological agency gave a lower magnitude of 6.0 and said there was no potential for a tsunami.
Locals in North Sulawesi described the panic when the quake struck.
"I had just woken up when I realised it was an earthquake. It was strong, swaying from side to side," Gita Waloni, a 25-year-old guest at a hotel in North Minahasa district in the province told AFP.
"Objects inside my rooms rattled. I decided to get out. I was so scared there would be an aftershock while I was inside the lift. All other guests had also fled."
The vast archipelago nation experiences frequent earthquakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.
Recent Stories
E& reports AED10.8 billion in net profit in 2024
Noura Al Kaabi leads UAE delegation to High-Level Segment of 58th Session of Hum ..
Fujairah Philosophy House hosts symposium to explore role of librarians in speci ..
UAE’s Permanent Committee for Human Rights organises seminar on Universal Decl ..
Stock markets shrug off Trump trade war fears but tech sags
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Tesla shares slump 9% on disappointing Europe sales
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns
Two women arrested for smuggling mainpuri raw material
NA committee on Food Security reviews key agriculture projects
KP Health Advisor expresses sorrow over loss of lives, issues directive of High ..
Uzbekistan-Pakistan cooperation: A flourishing strategic partnership
More Stories From World
-
Breast cancer deaths expected to climb by 68% worldwide by 2050, WHO warns5 minutes ago
-
Indonesia residents run outside as shallow quake hits5 minutes ago
-
Trump administration to take control of media access at White House6 hours ago
-
US consumer confidence fell sharply in February6 hours ago
-
High-profile convict lands in France handed over by Romania6 hours ago
-
Ailing pope 'critical but stable', Vatican says6 hours ago
-
Pentagon chief visits Guantanamo as US pushes to deport migrants6 hours ago
-
US hardens visa sanctions over Cuba medical program7 hours ago
-
Sea, sand and stranded vehicles: on patrol with Qatar desert rescuers7 hours ago
-
Japan's ANA to purchase mega-order of 77 new jets7 hours ago
-
Ailing pope's condition 'critical but stable': Vatican7 hours ago
-
Fears of US public health crises grow amid falling vaccination rates7 hours ago