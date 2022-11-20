UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Respectful Of Putin's Decision Not To Attend G20 Summit - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published November 20, 2022 | 11:40 AM

Indonesia Respectful of Putin's Decision Not to Attend G20 Summit - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Indonesia is respectful of the decision of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip the G20 summit in Bali and is aware that he had reasons to stay in Russia, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told Sputnik.

"We respect the decision by the Russian Federation, the government. Of course, the president had a reason to stay in the capital and we understand that," the ambassador said.

The summit was a success despite "all the difficulties" prior to it, the top diplomat said, adding that his country did its best to organize the high-level event.

The ambassador also noted that Indonesia strives to bolster ties with Russia in political, economic, social, cultural and education spheres, among others.

The G20 summit took place from November 15-16 in the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.

Related Topics

Education Russia Vladimir Putin Indonesia November Event All From Government Best Top

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 November 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 20th November 2022

2 hours ago
 Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

Acting IGP takes notice of two persons' killed

16 hours ago
 Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

Pakistan will not default: Ishaq Dar

18 hours ago
 COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army ..

COAS pays farewell visit to various setups of Army Medical Corps

18 hours ago
 Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

Clip showing Shoaib, Sania together goes viral

18 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.