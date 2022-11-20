MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2022) Indonesia is respectful of the decision of the Russian President Vladimir Putin to skip the G20 summit in Bali and is aware that he had reasons to stay in Russia, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told Sputnik.

"We respect the decision by the Russian Federation, the government. Of course, the president had a reason to stay in the capital and we understand that," the ambassador said.

The summit was a success despite "all the difficulties" prior to it, the top diplomat said, adding that his country did its best to organize the high-level event.

The ambassador also noted that Indonesia strives to bolster ties with Russia in political, economic, social, cultural and education spheres, among others.

The G20 summit took place from November 15-16 in the Indonesian resort island of Bali. Russia was represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov.