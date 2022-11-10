UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Reverses Decision To Reduce Number Of Commercial Flights During G20 - Minister

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2022 | 01:00 PM

Indonesia Reverses Decision to Reduce Number of Commercial Flights During G20 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on Thursday ordered officials to refrain from reducing the number of commercial flights to Indonesia, despite restrictions that were imposed earlier in the week due to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

"My direction to colleagues is to not reduce international commercial flights," the minister was quoted by the national news agency Antara as saying.

On Wednesday, the Indonesian government introduced new rules regarding the organization of commercial flights at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali during the G20 summit.

These rules required their number to be reduced so as not to get in the way of summit participants' flights.

However, the minister was informed later in the day that some G20 leaders would themselves use commercial flights to come to Bali, and for this reason the new rules were changed.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16.

Related Topics

Indonesia November From Government Airport

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl ..

T20 World Cup 2022: England win toss, opt to bowl first against India

18 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 2nd Semi-Final India Vs. England

1 hour ago
 FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to ..

FM Bilawal in Riyadh on two-day official visit to Kingdom

1 hour ago
 Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Rib ..

Govt to withdraw appeal against Sharia court's Riba verdict: Dar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 November 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 10th November 2022

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.