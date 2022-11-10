Indonesia Reverses Decision to Reduce Number of Commercial Flights During G20 - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2022) Indonesian Transport Minister Budi Karya Sumadi on Thursday ordered officials to refrain from reducing the number of commercial flights to Indonesia, despite restrictions that were imposed earlier in the week due to the upcoming G20 summit in Bali.

"My direction to colleagues is to not reduce international commercial flights," the minister was quoted by the national news agency Antara as saying.

On Wednesday, the Indonesian government introduced new rules regarding the organization of commercial flights at Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali during the G20 summit.

These rules required their number to be reduced so as not to get in the way of summit participants' flights.

However, the minister was informed later in the day that some G20 leaders would themselves use commercial flights to come to Bali, and for this reason the new rules were changed.

Indonesia, which is currently presiding the G20, will be hosting the group's summit in Bali on November 15-16.