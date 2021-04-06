UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Revises Down Cyclone Death Toll To 86: Disaster Agency

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 02:37 PM

Indonesia revises down cyclone death toll to 86: disaster agency

Indonesia's disaster agency Tuesday revised down its death toll from cyclone-sparked flooding and landslides to 86 from a previous 130, citing miscommunication with local agencies

Jakarta (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Indonesia's disaster agency Tuesday revised down its death toll from cyclone-sparked flooding and landslides to 86 from a previous 130, citing miscommunication with local agencies.

"From 11 districts affected by the tropical cyclone, our data showed 84 people died" in the province of East Nusa Tenggara alone, said agency spokesman Raditya Jati.

There were two additional deaths in another region, bringing the confirmed toll in Indonesia to 86, while the number missing moved above 100.

