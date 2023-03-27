Indonesia, Russia Can Boost Trade by Enhancing Mutual Relations - Parliament Speaker

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Indonesia and Russia are aiming to increase their bilateral trade to $5 billion dollars by raising the status of their relations to strategic partnership, Bambang Soesatyo, the speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly, Indonesia's legislative body, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2023) Indonesia and Russia are aiming to increase their bilateral trade to $5 billion dollars by raising the status of their relations to strategic partnership, Bambang Soesatyo, the speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly, Indonesia's legislative body, said on Monday.

Over the last five years, the annual trade between Russia and Indonesia averaged about $2.3 billion, during the pandemic it decreased to $1.93 billion.

"Russia has become an important partner for Indonesia. The relations between the two countries are developing well and dynamically in various sectors and at different levels. Russia is a potential market for Indonesia and its important trade partner. The two countries are aiming to reach trade amounting to $5 billion, which can be achieved by elevating the status of the relations to strategic partnership," Soesatyo was quoted by Indonesian media outlet Detik as saying.

Russia might become an alternative market for Indonesia's agricultural products after the end of the pandemic, he said, adding that Russian investments in the Indonesian economy continue to grow, with Russia ranking 37th out of all the countries investing in Indonesia.

The developments come amid the recent strive of the Indonesian government to attract foreign investments, which became even more important as means of mitigating the economic damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The World Bank's 2020 Doing Business report ranked Indonesia 73rd out of 190 economies judging by the ease of doing business there. The report is based on the indicators of the ease of doing business in a country, including protection of investors.