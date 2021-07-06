UrduPoint.com
Indonesia, Russia Discuss Cybersecurity Cooperation, Prepare 2 Joint Documents - Marsudi

Tue 06th July 2021 | 12:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The Indonesian and Russian delegations at talks in Jakarta have discussed bilateral cybersecurity cooperation, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday, adding that the drafts of two joint documents were being prepared.

"I emphasized the importance of cooperation in the field of cybersecurity.

We have finished discussing two cooperation documents on this area, namely joint statement of heads of state regarding this issue and agreement on the international information security. The draft is expected to be signed soon," Marsudi said at a joint press conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Indonesia, according to Lavrov, has been one of Moscow's key partners in the Asia-Pacific region since gaining its independence.

In 2020, Russia and Indonesia marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between both countries.

