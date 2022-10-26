UrduPoint.com

Indonesia, Russia Discuss Measures To Counter Food Crisis - Farmers Association

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2022 | 12:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2022) The Indonesian Farmers Association held a meeting with the Russian trade office in Indonesia to discuss cooperation toward resisting the food crisis, Helmy N Hakim, a member of the association, said.

This was a follow-up to an earlier meeting that took place on August 2.

Russia was represented by its trade representative Sergey Rossomakhov and two other senior experts.

"The content of the conversation concerned the technical cooperation that will soon be carried out by our countries, as well as the possibility of involving the government in it," Hakim said, as quoted by the Indonesian news portal Serambinews.

The parties discussed measures to overcome the food crisis in Indonesia using relevant Russian resources and technologies, the report said.

