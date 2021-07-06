Indonesia, Russia Ready to Sign Strategic Partnership Declaration - Marsudi

JAKARTA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Indonesia and Russia are ready to sign a strategic partnership declaration, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said in Jakarta at a joint news conference with Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov.

"Our countries are ready for the signing of a declaration on strategic partnership, it may take place, probably, during the next visit to Indonesia by President Vladimir Putin," Marsudi said.