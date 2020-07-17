UrduPoint.com
Indonesia-Russia Strategic Partnership Delayed Only By COVID-19 - Ambassador In Jakarta

Indonesia-Russia Strategic Partnership Delayed Only by COVID-19 - Ambassador in Jakarta

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) Russia and Indonesia are fully prepared to sign a declaration on strategic partnership, which is being delayed only due to the coronavirus pandemic, Russian Ambassador in Jakarta Lyudmila Vorobieva told Sputnik on Friday.

According to the diplomat, the accumulated potential of bilateral relations, their trusting nature, and closeness of views on international issues create a good basis for bringing interaction to the level of strategic partnership.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic a little delayed the plans of the presidents of Russia and Indonesia to sign the corresponding declaration, but I have no doubt that this event will happen as soon as possible," Vorobieva said.

The ambassador also said that Moscow and Jakarta marked this year the 70th anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries, adding that Russia and Indonesia have since made great achievements.

"The presidents of our countries, Vladimir Putin and Joko Widodo have repeatedly met, in particular, in Sochi in 2016 and in Singapore in 2018. On April 13, 2020, the two leaders held a telephone conversation, which was focused on joint steps in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic," Vorobieva said.

In addition, political dialogue is being actively developed at all levels, while close cooperation in the field of security, anti-terror, international information security, military, education and culture has been established, she added.

Vorobieva also noted that Russian-Indonesian relations were currently on the rise, and further joint efforts would aim at consolidating mutually beneficial ties between the two countries in the interests of strengthening peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.

