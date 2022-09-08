Indonesia, Russia Working on Resumption of Direct Flights Between Countries - Ambassador

(@FahadShabbir)

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Russia and Indonesia are working on the resumption of direct flights between countries, Russian air carriers must have representative offices in Jakarta for operations, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Jose Tavares has told Sputnik.

"(There is) the procedure to be followed. We have already been presented a request from airplanes that I've mentioned - Aeroflot, NordWind to Jakarta. Of course, there are certain requirements that they have to fulfill. One of the requirements I know is that they should open a small office in Jakarta for better communication... Even to Bali, but you have to have an office in Indonesia," Tavares said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok.

The ambassador noted that many air carriers from Russia are interested in direct flights between the countries.

"Now, we under the process of considering the request from certain airlines, Russian airlines to Indonesia, like Aeroflot, NordWind, Azur Air. So, now the government is in the process of granting (permissions) at least. As far as I know, there is already permission for Azur Air to fly from Vladivostok to Bali," the ambassador added.

The EEF is held on September 5-8 at the Far Eastern Federal University on Russky Island in the city of Vladivostok. The Sputnik news agency is a general media partner of the forum.