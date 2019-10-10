Indonesia security minister injured in stabbing by suspected IS radical: police

Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed by an attacker allegedly "exposed to ISIS radicalism" as he was stepping into a vehicle Thursday, police said, adding that a local police chief was also injured

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :Indonesia's chief security minister Wiranto was stabbed by an attacker allegedly "exposed to ISIS radicalism" as he was stepping into a vehicle Thursday, police said, adding that a local police chief was also injured.

"Someone approached and attacked him. The local police chief and Pak (Mr) Wiranto were injured," National Police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said of the attack in Pandeglang on Java island, adding that a man and a woman had been arrested.