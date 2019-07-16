Indonesia seizes notorious fishing vessel wanted by Interpol

(@FahadShabbir)

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A notorious Panama-flagged vessel wanted by Interpol for illegal fishing has been seized by Indonesia, authorities said Tuesday.

The MV NIKA -- a vessel with an extensive maritime rap sheet -- was intercepted by the navy Friday in the Strait of Malacca, the fisheries ministry said on Twitter.

The 750-tonne vessel had 18 Russians and 10 Indonesians aboard, the Jakarta Post reported. The crew have been detained and are now being questioned.

The ship is suspected of falsifying registration documents and claiming it was a bulk carrier instead of a fishing boat in order to avoid detection, said fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti said.

"This ship has been wanted by Interpol in many countries for a long time,"she told broadcaster TVOne.