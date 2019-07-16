UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Seizes Notorious Fishing Vessel Wanted By Interpol

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 04:36 PM

Indonesia seizes notorious fishing vessel wanted by Interpol

A notorious Panama-flagged vessel wanted by Interpol for illegal fishing has been seized by Indonesia, authorities said Tuesday

Jakarta, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :A notorious Panama-flagged vessel wanted by Interpol for illegal fishing has been seized by Indonesia, authorities said Tuesday.

The MV NIKA -- a vessel with an extensive maritime rap sheet -- was intercepted by the navy Friday in the Strait of Malacca, the fisheries ministry said on Twitter.

The 750-tonne vessel had 18 Russians and 10 Indonesians aboard, the Jakarta Post reported. The crew have been detained and are now being questioned.

The ship is suspected of falsifying registration documents and claiming it was a bulk carrier instead of a fishing boat in order to avoid detection, said fisheries minister Susi Pudjiastuti said.

"This ship has been wanted by Interpol in many countries for a long time,"she told broadcaster TVOne.

Related Topics

Twitter Jakarta Malacca Indonesia Post

Recent Stories

OIC to hold an extraordinary ministerial meeting t ..

4 minutes ago

OIC condemns Somalia hotel terrorist attack

4 minutes ago

Anti-encroachment operation in Multan

1 minute ago

UAE occupies first, second positions international ..

7 minutes ago

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani Orders Establishment ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand proposes new digital service to make b ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.