UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Sends Back Hundreds Of Shipping Containers Full Of Waste

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 02:24 PM

Indonesia sends back hundreds of shipping containers full of waste

Indonesia has sent hundreds of garbage-filled shipping containers back to their countries of origin, according to the customs agency, as the Southeast Asian nation pushes back against becoming a dumping ground for foreign trash

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Indonesia has sent hundreds of garbage-filled shipping containers back to their countries of origin, according to the customs agency, as the Southeast Asian nation pushes back against becoming a dumping ground for foreign trash.

About 250 containers seized across the archipelago in recent months have already been returned and authorities are inspecting more than 1,000 others, a customs official said.

Among them, 49 containers of waste seized on Batam Island near Singapore have been shipped back to the United States, Germany, France, Hong Kong and Australia, said agency spokesman Deni Surjantoro.

The shipments were loaded with a combination of garbage, plastic waste and hazardous materials in violation of import rules.

"Imports can't be contaminated with toxic or dangerous materials," he said.

Nearly 200 containers have also been shipped out of Surabaya, Indonesia's second-biggest city, to the US, Britain and Germany, according to customs data.

Meanwhile, authorities near Jakarta are gearing up to send back about 150 containers while inspecting more than 1,000 others that could contain banned materials, Surjantoro said.

Indonesia has been tightening its surveillance of foreign trash in response to soaring imports.

Huge quantities of waste have been redirected to Southeast Asian nations after China -- which used to receive the bulk of scrap plastic from around the world -- closed its doors to foreign refuse last year in a bid to clean up its environment.

Australia has pledged to stop exporting recyclable waste amid global concerns about plastic polluting the oceans and increasing pushback from Asian nations against accepting trash.

Around 300 million tonnes of plastic are produced every year, according to the conservation organisation WWF, with much of it ending up in landfills or polluting the seas, in what has become a growing international crisis.

A particular environmental concern are microplastics -- tiny pieces of degraded waste that absorb harmful chemicals and accumulate inside fish, birds and other animals.

Related Topics

World Australia Import China France Germany Hong Kong Surabaya Jakarta Singapore Indonesia United States From Asia Million

Recent Stories

Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation seeks pub ..

26 minutes ago

UBF&#039;s 2018 annual report highlights well-capi ..

41 minutes ago

Vegetables worth US$23.630 mln, fruits US$48.301 m ..

43 minutes ago

Fearless Japan relish rematch against vengeful Bok ..

2 minutes ago

Fiji final 31-man squad for Rugby World Cup

2 minutes ago

XI stresses improving international communication

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.