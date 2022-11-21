UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published November 21, 2022 | 07:01 PM

Indonesia Set to Auction Investment Right in Country's 100-Island Archipelago - Sotheby's

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Indonesia put up the right to invest in development of the Widi Reserve, a 100-island archipelago located northeast of Bali, for auction, the Sotheby's auction house said.

Sotheby's noted that the Indonesian law does not permit private ownership of islands so potential investors would be able to take part in the project by buying a share of company Leadership Islands Indonesia, which has development rights on the archipelago.

According to the auction house, 10,000 hectares (25,000 acres) of "uninhabited, pristine" land will be available for potential "eco-conscious and gentle build-outs," with at least 50 luxury resorts planned to be developed over the next few years.

The auction will take place from December 8-14, with no details given on the starting price so far.

The archipelago consists of over 100 tropical islands with over 150 kilometers (93 miles) of sand beaches with coral reefs. The Widi Reserve is one of the most intact coral atoll ecosystems on the planet, with hundreds of endangered and rare species inhabiting the islands.

