Indonesia Sets New Daily Record Of COVID-19 Cases

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 29th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Indonesia Sets New Daily Record of COVID-19 Cases

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Indonesia has set a new single-day record of the number of COVID-19 cases, the Indonesian Health Ministry said on Sunday.

A total of 6,267 cases were recorded in Indonesia over the given period, bringing the overall number of cases to 534,266.

The death toll from the disease has reached 16,815 since the outbreak of the pandemic, while 445,793 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country.

Indonesia has been experiencing a surge in the daily increment of COVID-19 cases since early September, confirming over 3,000 new infections per day. Within the context, the authorities reimposed restrictions introduced during the spring outbreak.

