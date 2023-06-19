UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Should Look Up Not To West, But To Russia, China, India - Presidential Candidate

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 19, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Indonesia Should Look Up Not to West, But to Russia, China, India - Presidential Candidate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russia, China and India are the three countries whose practices Indonesia should prioritize benchmarking in order to achieve a model of development independent from Europe, Indonesian presidential candidate and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo said on Monday.

"French President Emmanuel Macron said there are three strong countries with great culture that have refused to follow the West. This is primarily Russia, then China and India. They were able to build their own systems, which proved their strength. Indonesia must follow suit, become the fourth country in this chain and fulfill our dreams in 2024," Pranowo said at an event attended by ruling PDI-P party's chairwoman, Megawati Sukarnoputri, and Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

Pranowo also said that global challenges are becoming increasingly multipolar and the economic power is no longer concentrated in the West and the United States.

"Asian countries such as China and India are emerging as the world's new economic powers," he said.

In April, PDI-P announced Pranowo as its candidate in the upcoming presidential election. Opinion polls have been showing Central Java's governor can count on a substantial support.

Indonesia's presidential election is scheduled for February 14, 2024.

Related Topics

Election India World Governor Russia Europe China Indonesia United States February April Event From Asia

Recent Stories

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questi ..

IHC grants four weeks for AGP to respond to questions on audio leaks

49 minutes ago
 Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to ..

Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene today to sight Zil Hajj Moon

1 hour ago
 BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kaf ..

BISP releases 4th quarterly tranche of Benazir Kafaalat cash assistance from tod ..

1 hour ago
 PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid ..

PM addresses PPP’s concerns, approves Rs25b aid for flood victims

2 hours ago
 PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahm ..

PDM alliance effectively dissolved, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

3 hours ago
 Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooper ..

Pak-Iran to enhance bilateral trade, expand cooperation in diverse fields

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.