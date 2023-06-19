Indonesia Should Look Up Not to West, But to Russia, China, India - Presidential Candidate

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Russia, China and India are the three countries whose practices Indonesia should prioritize benchmarking in order to achieve a model of development independent from Europe, Indonesian presidential candidate and Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo said on Monday.

"French President Emmanuel Macron said there are three strong countries with great culture that have refused to follow the West. This is primarily Russia, then China and India. They were able to build their own systems, which proved their strength. Indonesia must follow suit, become the fourth country in this chain and fulfill our dreams in 2024," Pranowo said at an event attended by ruling PDI-P party's chairwoman, Megawati Sukarnoputri, and Bali Governor Wayan Koster.

Pranowo also said that global challenges are becoming increasingly multipolar and the economic power is no longer concentrated in the West and the United States.

"Asian countries such as China and India are emerging as the world's new economic powers," he said.

In April, PDI-P announced Pranowo as its candidate in the upcoming presidential election. Opinion polls have been showing Central Java's governor can count on a substantial support.

Indonesia's presidential election is scheduled for February 14, 2024.