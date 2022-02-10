UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Signs Deal With France To Buy 6 Rafale Warplanes

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2022 | 12:45 PM

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Indonesia signed a deal with France Thursday to buy six Rafale warplanes as part of an anticipated total order of 42, Jakarta's defence minister said, as Paris bolsters military ties in the Asia-Pacific.

"We agreed on the purchase of 42 Rafale. The contract signed today is for the first six, which will be followed by 36 others," said Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto.

