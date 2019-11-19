UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Slams US Move On Illegal Israeli Settlement

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 11:26 PM

Indonesia on Tuesday condemned the U.S. policy shift on illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):Indonesia on Tuesday condemned the U.S. policy shift on illegal Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank.

"We decry the U.S. stance as it is against international law and resolutions of the United Nations Security Council," Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said during her discussion with representatives of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jakarta.

"Refugee problems, the status of Jerusalem and now illegal settlements, all rights of Palestinians have already been violated by Israel. So, what is left to be discussed?" the minister questioned.

On Monday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Israeli settlements in the West Bank will no longer be viewed as illegal "per se." Roughly 650,000 Israeli Jews currently live on more than 100 settlements built since 1967, when Israel occupied the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The Palestinians want these territories along with the Gaza Strip for the establishment of a future Palestinian state.

International law views both the West Bank and East Jerusalem as occupied territories and considers all Jewish settlement-building activity there illegal.

