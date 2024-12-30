Indonesia speeds up efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Indonesia has set plans to enhance both extensification and intensification programs in the agricultural sector to accelerate the country's attainment of food self-sufficiency, according to ministers on Monday.

The Ministry of Agriculture on Monday held a coordinating meeting attended by Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman, Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo, and Deputy Chief of the Indonesian Military Army Staff Lieutenant General Tandyo Budi Revita.

Following the meeting, Dody said that an additional 2.08 million hectares of land had been identified for plant cultivation.

Furthermore, Andi said that the government would construct irrigation infrastructures for 2 million hectares of land. "The development of tertiary, Primary, and secondary irrigation systems will cover 2 million hectares," Andi explained at a press conference.

He mentioned that the focus for building and normalizing irrigation infrastructures would be on Java Island, where most of the country's food production occurs. "Between 50 and 60 percent of our production happens on Java Island," he said, noting that the military would also be involved in supporting the irrigation efforts.

In addition to irrigation, he also noted that preparations have been made across Indonesia to ensure the supply of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural tools and machinery.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has set a goal for the country to achieve food self-sufficiency within four years of taking office.