Indonesia Speeds Up Efforts To Achieve Food Self-sufficiency
Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Indonesia has set plans to enhance both extensification and intensification programs in the agricultural sector to accelerate the country's attainment of food self-sufficiency, according to ministers on Monday.
The Ministry of Agriculture on Monday held a coordinating meeting attended by Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman, Public Works Minister Dody Hanggodo, and Deputy Chief of the Indonesian Military Army Staff Lieutenant General Tandyo Budi Revita.
Following the meeting, Dody said that an additional 2.08 million hectares of land had been identified for plant cultivation.
Furthermore, Andi said that the government would construct irrigation infrastructures for 2 million hectares of land. "The development of tertiary, Primary, and secondary irrigation systems will cover 2 million hectares," Andi explained at a press conference.
He mentioned that the focus for building and normalizing irrigation infrastructures would be on Java Island, where most of the country's food production occurs. "Between 50 and 60 percent of our production happens on Java Island," he said, noting that the military would also be involved in supporting the irrigation efforts.
In addition to irrigation, he also noted that preparations have been made across Indonesia to ensure the supply of seeds, fertilizers, pesticides, and agricultural tools and machinery.
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto has set a goal for the country to achieve food self-sufficiency within four years of taking office.
Recent Stories
Thousands of tents flooded in Gaza due to heavy rains
Saqr Ghobash, President of Italy's Chamber of Deputies discuss parliamentary coo ..
UAE welcomes New Year 2025 with spectacular fireworks, celebrations
2024 warmest year on record: WMO
Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates winner of Great Arab Minds Award in Economics ..
Abu Dhabi Film Commission announces multifaceted enhancements to 35% rebate prog ..
ADNOC ICV programme to drive AED200 billion into UAE economy in 5 years
UAE’s GDP grows by 3.6% in H1 2024
DEWA's Research and Development develops smart application for fault management
Integrated Transport Centre announces services schedule during New Year Holiday
Al Yafie wins first place in UAE Formula 4 Powerboat Championship
Mohamed Alabbar to headline as keynote speaker at 1 Billion Followers Summit
More Stories From World
-
China releases report on scientific research in space station5 minutes ago
-
One dead, 10 injured in hotel fire in central Greece5 minutes ago
-
Indonesia speeds up efforts to achieve food self-sufficiency5 minutes ago
-
Direct shipping route linking east China port with Europe opens5 minutes ago
-
China says to promote high-quality development of data industry15 minutes ago
-
Xi extends condolences over passing of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter15 minutes ago
-
US announces $2.5 bn security assistance package for Ukraine55 minutes ago
-
US and foreign leaders praise Jimmy Carter's legacy55 minutes ago
-
Two dead in Ecuador, Peru ports closed as big waves hit coast1 hour ago
-
Climate change brought extreme weather, heat in 2024: UN1 hour ago
-
Former US president Jimmy Carter dies aged 1001 hour ago
-
Former Serbian minister among 13 charged over fatal train station accident1 hour ago