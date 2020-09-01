UrduPoint.com
Indonesia Stages Coffin Parade As Reminder Of Virus Threat

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 07:48 PM

Officials in hazmat suits paraded empty coffins through the streets of Jakarta Tuesday to remind residents that coronavirus cases are still surging in one of Asia's worst-hit nations

A convoy of truck hearses and pallbearers snaked its way through crowded neighbourhoods, with some participants also donning headpieces depicting ghost-like figures known as pocong.

A convoy of truck hearses and pallbearers snaked its way through crowded neighbourhoods, with some participants also donning headpieces depicting ghost-like figures known as pocong.

"We're hoping this coffin parade will remind people to be more aware of the risk of disobeying health safety rules," said Mundari, the head of south Jakarta's Cilandak district, who like many Indonesians goes by one name.

"They can picture how things would be if they died of Covid-19," he added.

The mock coffins got the attention of Cilandak resident Ahmad Soleh Suzany.

"It's very scary because this shows the huge dangers we're facing," he told AFP.

The move comes as Indonesia's coronavirus toll mounts, with the deadlyrespiratory disease killing more than 100 frontline doctors and possibly hundredsof children.

