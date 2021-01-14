Indonesia starts massive COVID-19 vaccination drive with Sinovac jabs

Indonesia launched its massive COVID-19 vaccination program on Thursday with health workers as the main priority group, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot developed by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Indonesia launched its massive COVID-19 vaccination program on Thursday with health workers as the main priority group, a day after President Joko Widodo received the first shot developed by China's biopharmaceutical company Sinovac Biotech.

On Thursday morning, a mass vaccination was held at state-run Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in central Jakarta.

At least 25 health workers at the hospital have received doses of the Sinovac vaccines, the hospital's director Lies Dina Liastuti told a press conference, adding that about 6,000 health workers nursing COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients at the hospital are to be vaccinated periodically.

"Thanks to the government for providing protection to health workers by providing the COVID-19 vaccines," Liastuti said.

Deputy Minister of Health Dante Saksono, who received a dose of the vaccine at the hospital on Thursday, said about 1.4 million health workers across the country will be injected gradually before the public servants get inoculated.

According to Saksono, immunity would appear between two and six weeks after the injection of the second dose of the vaccine. But those who have been vaccinated still need to implement health protocols, he said.