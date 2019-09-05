Indonesia starts restoring internet access in unrest-hit Papua

Indonesia has started restoring internet access in restive Papua, which has been gripped by two weeks of mass protests sparked by anger over racism and fresh calls for self-rule

A low-level insurgency against Indonesian control has simmered for decades in Papua, the country's easternmost territory, and Jakarta has responded to the recent deadly riots by flooding the region with thousands of extra security personnel.

It also blocked internet access to quell the unrest, and on Wednesday charged a high-profile rights lawyer over spreading online videos about deadly riots in the territory.

The government said the block was intended to stop what it described as a flood of hoaxes and provocative comments about Papuans that were stoking unrest.

Late Wednesday, the government said it had started lifting the blockade -- slammed by media and free speech advocates -- in some 29 of 42 districts across the mountainous, jungle-covered region.

"The security situation in some areas is recovering and the spread of fake news and provocative, hateful commentary related to Papua is also declining," the communications ministry said.

"The government will keep monitoring developments in areas where data services are still blocked."