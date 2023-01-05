UrduPoint.com

Indonesia 'Still In The Process' Of Considering Use Of Mir Cards - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Indonesia 'Still in the Process' of Considering Use of Mir Cards - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Indonesia is still in the process of considering the option of using cards of Russia's Mir payment system, it will take some time, Indonesian Ambassador to Moscow Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told Sputnik.

"Mir we have recommended (to Indonesian banks), but I think it will take some time for them. We know that Mir has been already used in many countries - in Turkey, in (the) Commonwealth of Independent States, Vietnam... But in Indonesia (that's) still in the process," the diplomat said.

He said about 40,000 Russians now live in Indonesia, mainly on the island of Bali, and they find ways to conduct banking operations.

More Stories From World

