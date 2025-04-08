Indonesia Stocks Plunge More Than 9% At Open, Trading Suspended
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Indonesian stocks tanked more than nine percent at the open Tuesday following a long public holiday break, triggering a trading suspension as uncertainty over US President Donald Trump's global tariff policies roil markets.
Trump upended the world economy last week with sweeping tariffs that have raised fears of an international recession and triggered criticism even from within his own Republican Party.
The benchmark Jakarta Composite Index fell 9.19 percent, down 598.56 points to 5,912.06 as markets in Southeast Asia's biggest economy reopened after being closed since March 28 because of public holidays.
The sharp fall triggered a 30-minute trading suspension, a stock exchange spokesperson said in a statement, coming a day after global stock markets and oil prices collapsed further on a black Monday.
Ahead of the opening, Indonesia's stock exchange said trading would be further suspended if the market fell 15 percent, and trading would be halted for the day if the market dropped 20 percent.
Trump set an additional rate of 32 percent on goods from Indonesia, higher than the baseline 10 percent for all countries and more than Southeast Asian neighbours Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.
Ex-general President Prabowo Subianto has said Jakarta will pursue diplomacy by sending a high-level delegation to the United States, instead of retaliating to the tariffs.
Recent Stories
United Arab Emirates participates in second G20 Sherpa Meeting
China sees more active e-commerce logistics in March
UAE Team Emirates-XRG places second in Itzulia Basque Country opener
UAE, Türkiye hold 2nd session of Joint Economic and Trade Commission in Abu Dha ..
World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit opens in Abu Dhabi
Korean government formally sets presidential election for June 3
UAE prioritises health in 'Operation Chivalrous Knight 3' efforts
Philippine volcano spews ash plume into sky, prompting school closures
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 April 2025
Egypt, Jordan, France call for immediate ceasefire in Gaza, reject displacement ..
Minister of Justice attends Kosovo Embassy's National Day celebration
More Stories From World
-
Nippon Steel shares soar as Trump reviews US Steel takeover6 minutes ago
-
Indonesia stocks plunge more than 9% at open, trading suspended6 minutes ago
-
Nippon Steel shares soar as Trump reviews US Steel takeover16 minutes ago
-
China vows 'fight to the end' as Trump warns 50% more tariffs36 minutes ago
-
Once-dying Mexican river delta slowly nursed back to life46 minutes ago
-
Hong Kong stocks open 1.66% higher after previous day's collapse dan/dhc1 hour ago
-
South Korea sets new presidential election for June 32 hours ago
-
Pakistan urges integration of advanced technologies to UN peacekeeping to enhance effectiveness3 hours ago
-
In first call, DPM/FM Dar discusses key issues with top US diplomat Rubio, including tariffs3 hours ago
-
Volcano in Philippines sends ash miles into the air3 hours ago
-
Stocks sink again as Trump holds firm on tariffs3 hours ago
-
Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 bln4 hours ago