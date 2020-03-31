Indonesia Temporarily Bans Entry for Foreigners Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Minister

Indonesian authorities have decided to temporarily ban entry and transit services for foreign nationals as part of measures to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Indonesian authorities have decided to temporarily ban entry and transit services for foreign nationals as part of measures to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday.

"President (Joko) [Widodo] sees that our current policy needs to be made stricter.

We have decided that all visits and transits by foreign nationals to Indonesia will temporarily be banned," Marsudi told reporters after an online cabinet meeting with the president, as quoted by The Straits Times.

According to the minister, the entry ban will not apply to holders of work permits, diplomats and other official visitors.

The Indonesian health authorities have confirmed 1,414 COVID-19 cases so far and 122 fatalities. A total of 75 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.