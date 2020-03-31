UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Indonesia Temporarily Bans Entry For Foreigners Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 35 seconds ago Tue 31st March 2020 | 02:14 PM

Indonesia Temporarily Bans Entry for Foreigners Over COVID-19 Pandemic - Foreign Minister

Indonesian authorities have decided to temporarily ban entry and transit services for foreign nationals as part of measures to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) Indonesian authorities have decided to temporarily ban entry and transit services for foreign nationals as part of measures to curb the further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Tuesday.

"President (Joko) [Widodo] sees that our current policy needs to be made stricter.

We have decided that all visits and transits by foreign nationals to Indonesia will temporarily be banned," Marsudi told reporters after an online cabinet meeting with the president, as quoted by The Straits Times.

According to the minister, the entry ban will not apply to holders of work permits, diplomats and other official visitors.

The Indonesian health authorities have confirmed 1,414 COVID-19 cases so far and 122 fatalities. A total of 75 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals.

Related Topics

Indonesia All From Cabinet

Recent Stories

Jang group publisher Mir Javedur Rehman passes awa ..

5 minutes ago

Al Ramz expands role as market maker in Nasdaq Dub ..

15 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at US$21.66 a barrel ..

15 minutes ago

Europe sends medical gear to Iran through first sa ..

43 seconds ago

RPO inspects corona preventive measures at SP Iqba ..

44 seconds ago

MOL Pakistan Donates PKR 3 Million for the Establi ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.