Indonesia To Apply For UN Security Council Non-Permanent Membership - Foreign Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2023 | 09:14 PM

Indonesia has decided to apply for UN Security Council non-permanent membership in 2029-2030, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said on Wednesday

"We are now launching the preparatory process. Indonesia looks forward for the support of all UN members for our candidacy," Marsudi said in a statement.

Indonesia was a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2019-2020, along with Germany, South Africa, Belgium and the Dominican Republic. Indonesia was also elected as a non-permanent member for the 1974-1975, 1995-1996 and 2007-2008 terms.

In December, Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party security adviser Connie Rahakundini Bakrie told Sputnik that Russia and China should maintain their strategic positions in the UN Security Council to prevent the West's arbitrariness.

The UN Security Council consists of five permanent members � Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States � who hold veto power, and 10 non-permanent members elected for a two-year term.

Vietnam, Niger, Tunisia, Estonia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were elected for the two-year term spanning 2020-2021, while India, Mexico, Norway, Ireland and Kenya were elected for 2021-2022. In June 2021, Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Albania, Ghana and Gabon were elected as new non-permanent members of the UN Security Council for the 2022-2023 term.

