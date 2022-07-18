UrduPoint.com

Indonesia To Boost Red Palm Cooking Oil Production

Umer Jamshaid Published July 18, 2022 | 08:50 PM

Indonesia to boost red palm cooking oil production

Indonesia has planned to develop the production of red palm cooking oil and build some pilot factories in Sumatra and Kalimantan islands to support the industry, the country's Minister for Cooperatives, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Teten Masduki said Monday

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :Indonesia has planned to develop the production of red palm cooking oil and build some pilot factories in Sumatra and Kalimantan islands to support the industry, the country's Minister for Cooperatives, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises Teten Masduki said Monday.

He said that the red palm cooking oil was expected to be an alternative option for the people because its selling prices were relatively cheaper than the widely-used refined, bleached and deodorized (RBD) palm oil.

"The selling price in the market is cheaper because of its simpler process. It is also healthier and contains more nutrition than the cooking oil we usually consume," Masduki said.

Unlike the RBD cooking oil, the red cooking oil does not undergo a bleaching process, making it contain higher protein and vitamin A.

Related Topics

Oil Price Indonesia Market Industry

Recent Stories

China Demands US to Cancel Arms Deal With Taiwan - ..

China Demands US to Cancel Arms Deal With Taiwan - Defense Ministry

2 minutes ago
 Sri Lanka Soon to Conclude Talks With IMF on Crisi ..

Sri Lanka Soon to Conclude Talks With IMF on Crisis Funding - Acting President

2 minutes ago
 Seven dead after winds hit dock in east China's Ni ..

Seven dead after winds hit dock in east China's Ningbo

2 minutes ago
 CDA to hand over metro bus service operations to p ..

CDA to hand over metro bus service operations to private company

2 minutes ago
 Indonesia approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment ..

Indonesia approves Paxlovid for COVID-19 treatment

28 minutes ago
 Awareness walk arranged on World Population Day

Awareness walk arranged on World Population Day

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.