Indonesia To Close Steam Power Plant To Reduce Jakarta's Air Pollution

Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Indonesia to close steam power plant to reduce Jakarta's air pollution

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Indonesia will close the Suralaya Steam Power Plant in Cilegon, Banten province, as part of efforts to reduce air pollution in Jakarta, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Wednesday.

"This is part of our study to reduce air pollution in Jakarta.

This policy aligns with the government's broader efforts to promote the use of electric vehicles and low-sulfur fuel," Luhut said at a supply chain summit in Jakarta.

Jakarta's air quality index stands at around 200, a level that has contributed to an increase in acute respiratory infections and raised government healthcare costs to 38 trillion rupiah (about 2.4 billion U.S. Dollars).

The closure of the plant, which has been in operation for over four decades, is expected to bring Jakarta's air quality index down to below 100.

