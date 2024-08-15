Indonesia To Close Steam Power Plant To Reduce Jakarta's Air Pollution
Muhammad Irfan Published August 15, 2024 | 04:30 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2024) Indonesia will close the Suralaya Steam Power Plant in Cilegon, Banten province, as part of efforts to reduce air pollution in Jakarta, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on Wednesday.
"This is part of our study to reduce air pollution in Jakarta.
This policy aligns with the government's broader efforts to promote the use of electric vehicles and low-sulfur fuel," Luhut said at a supply chain summit in Jakarta.
Jakarta's air quality index stands at around 200, a level that has contributed to an increase in acute respiratory infections and raised government healthcare costs to 38 trillion rupiah (about 2.4 billion U.S. Dollars).
The closure of the plant, which has been in operation for over four decades, is expected to bring Jakarta's air quality index down to below 100.
Recent Stories
Registration of 1m farmers for Kisan Card to be met by 31st
IHC disposes off PTI's plea for NOC to protest
Vas wins 'chaotic' stage as Vollering crashes in women's Tour de France
FPCCI urges govt to prioritize increasing poultry production
PMD forecast torrential rains in Balochistan, Sindh from Aug 16-18; rain in uppe ..
Record scholarships issued for Police employees children
NA body constitutes sub-committee to revive PSM
PMDC to issue digital license certificates
Rivers Chenab, Indus flow in medium flood: FFC
ICAMEA hosts webinar on “Interim Afghan Government three years in Power"
PM Shehbaz calls for vigilance against flooding in Punjab’s urban, Chenab rive ..
CEO IESCO for prompt complaints redressal
More Stories From World
-
Girona earn draw at Betis on La Liga opening day5 minutes ago
-
Defending champion Gauff crashes out in WTA Cincinnati opener5 minutes ago
-
Brazil, Colombia urge fresh Venezuela elections5 minutes ago
-
Champions Inter out in front as Serie A rivals ring the changes5 minutes ago
-
Thai lawmakers to vote on Shinawatra heiress as PM5 minutes ago
-
Seoul breaks 118-year record with 26th 'tropical night'5 minutes ago
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan5 minutes ago
-
Shamar shines as wickets tumble and South Africa hit back25 minutes ago
-
UNESCO says 1.4 million girls banned from school since Taliban retook power35 minutes ago
-
Death toll from Israeli assaults in Gaza passes 'grim milestone' of 40,000 deaths: UN35 minutes ago
-
Tokyo's key Nikkei index jumps over 3%35 minutes ago
-
6.1-magnitude earthquake shakes Taiwan45 minutes ago