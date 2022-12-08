Indonesia to Host 15th Bali Democracy Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2022) The 15th Bali Democracy Forum, focused on leadership and solidarity, will be held in Indonesia on Thursday.

Representatives from Ukraine and Russia are expected to attend the forum, which will take place in Bali's capital, Nusa Dua.

The Bali Democracy Forum was established in 2008 to promote peace and stability, balanced political and economic cooperation between countries, as well as respect for human rights in the Asia-Pacific region.