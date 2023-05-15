UrduPoint.com

Indonesia To Launch Domestic Payment System Replacing Visa, Mastercard - Central Bank

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Indonesia to Launch Domestic Payment System Replacing Visa, Mastercard - Central Bank

Bank Indonesia has developed a national payment system that will replace Visa and Mastercard in the country's state-owned enterprises, Dicky Kartikoyono, the central bank's Head of Strategic Management and Governance Department, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Bank Indonesia has developed a national payment system that will replace Visa and Mastercard in the country's state-owned enterprises, Dicky Kartikoyono, the central bank's Head of Strategic Management and Governance Department, said on Monday.

"In accordance with the president's plan, the transition to our national payment system is proceeding smoothly. We expect that very soon it will become widespread, including within state-owned enterprises," CNBC Indonesia quoted Kartikoyono as saying.

He added that Indonesia had made "a very timely" decision to create its own payment system. Kartikoyono thinks that Southeast Asian countries should take care of "a safety cushion that will protect businesses and ordinary citizens" in an era of financial turmoil in the West.

In March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged regional authorities to replace Mastercard and Visa and start using credit cards developed by local banks in order to protect transactions from "possible geopolitical consequences." Indonesia introduced a card based on the national payment system in early May.

In March, Dodit Proboyakti, the board member of the Indonesian Credit Cards Association, told Sputnik that Indonesia would apply the experience of Russia and its Mir payment system to introduce its own domestic financial network.

Related Topics

Russia Bank Indonesia Joko Widodo March May Visa From Asia

Recent Stories

New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support ..

New Slovak Defense Minister Vows Continued Support for Ukraine

46 seconds ago
 US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over T ..

US Court Rules Against Elon Musk in Dispute Over Tesla Oversight of Tweets - Ord ..

48 seconds ago
 Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With ..

Zelenskyy Discusses Coalition on Fighter Jets With UK Prime Minister

49 seconds ago
 UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in ..

UK Paid Up to $1.4Bln in Extra Costs for Energy in 2022 Due to Brexit - Associat ..

53 seconds ago
 Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phone ..

Several outlaws held, weapons, stolen mobile phones recovered

10 minutes ago
 Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at Schoo ..

Teenage Girl Stabs Younger Female Student at School in Northern Serbia - Reports

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.