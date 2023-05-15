Indonesia to Launch Domestic Payment System Replacing Visa, Mastercard - Central Bank

Bank Indonesia has developed a national payment system that will replace Visa and Mastercard in the country's state-owned enterprises, Dicky Kartikoyono, the central bank's Head of Strategic Management and Governance Department, said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) Bank Indonesia has developed a national payment system that will replace Visa and Mastercard in the country's state-owned enterprises, Dicky Kartikoyono, the central bank's Head of Strategic Management and Governance Department, said on Monday.

"In accordance with the president's plan, the transition to our national payment system is proceeding smoothly. We expect that very soon it will become widespread, including within state-owned enterprises," CNBC Indonesia quoted Kartikoyono as saying.

He added that Indonesia had made "a very timely" decision to create its own payment system. Kartikoyono thinks that Southeast Asian countries should take care of "a safety cushion that will protect businesses and ordinary citizens" in an era of financial turmoil in the West.

In March, Indonesian President Joko Widodo urged regional authorities to replace Mastercard and Visa and start using credit cards developed by local banks in order to protect transactions from "possible geopolitical consequences." Indonesia introduced a card based on the national payment system in early May.

In March, Dodit Proboyakti, the board member of the Indonesian Credit Cards Association, told Sputnik that Indonesia would apply the experience of Russia and its Mir payment system to introduce its own domestic financial network.