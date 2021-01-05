UrduPoint.com
Indonesia To Launch Mass COVID-19 Vaccination On January 13 - Health Minister

Indonesia to Launch Mass COVID-19 Vaccination on January 13 - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2021) Mass vaccination against the coronavirus in Indonesia will begin on January 13, and the president expected to receive the first shot, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Tuesday.

"The first shot will be administered next Wednesday in Jakarta ” to our president," Sadikin was quoted as saying by Indonesian news agency Tempo.

The first population group to get inoculated will be medical workers, the minister said, calling on governors and regional authority figures to get involved as well in order to "increase the public trust.

"

Indonesia's stockpile currently includes only Chinese vaccine SinoVac, to reach 125 million doses under a bilateral agreement. The country has also reached agreements with AstraZeneca and US company Novavax to procure 50 doses from each.

In total, Indonesia plans to inoculate 181 million citizens in a bid to develop the so-called herd immunity, as announced by Sadikin in late December. According to the minister, this will require at least 426 million doses.

As of Tuesday, Indonesia has reported nearly 780,000 COVID-19 cases, including 23,109 deaths.

