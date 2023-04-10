Close
Indonesia To Offer US Limited FTA On Minerals Used In Electric Car Batteries - Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 10, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Indonesia to Offer US Limited FTA on Minerals Used in Electric Car Batteries - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Indonesia will offer the United States a free trade agreement (FTA) to improve the supply chain of the minerals used in the production of electric vehicle batteries, Indonesian Investment Minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Monday.

"We (Indonesia) don't have a free trade agreement with them (the US). But now, we are proposing a limited free trade agreement," Pandjaitan told reporters, adding that he plans to meet with Ford and Tesla CEOs to discuss this offer on the weekend, when he will travel to the US.

The Indonesian-proposed FTA will specifically cover nickel ore, among other minerals, and be similar to the agreement the US signed with Japan in late March, Indonesian Deputy Investment Minister Septian Hario Seto said, as cited by Indonesian news website Detik.

Last month, media reported that Indonesia planned to use its world's largest deposits of nickel ore to attract investments from manufacturers of electric car batteries, such as Tesla and Ford.

