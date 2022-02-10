UrduPoint.com

Indonesia To Purchase 42 Rafale Aircraft From France - French Defense Ministry

February 10, 2022

Indonesia has agreed with France on the purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Indonesia has agreed with France on the purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets, French Defense Minister Florence Parly said on Thursday.

"It is official: Indonesia has ordered 42 Rafale fighter jets.

Our strategic partnership will benefit from our defense relationship. France is proud to contribute to the modernization of the armed forces of our partner, which plays a key role within ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific region," Parly tweeted.

