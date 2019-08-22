Indonesia to Relocate Capital From Jakarta to East Kalimantan Province - Land Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd August, 2019) Indonesia plans to relocate its capital from Jakarta to the province of East Kalimantan on the island of Borneo, Sofyan Djalil, the country's minister of agriculture and land planning, said Thursday.

The decision to move the capital from Jakarta to another city, located off the densely-populated island of Java, was first announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo back in late April. Last week, Widodo formally proposed to the parliament to move the country's capital from the island of Java to Borneo.

"It is East Kalimantan, but the specific location had yet to be named," Djalil said, as cited by the Antara media outlet, when asked about where exactly in the province the new Indonesian capital would be.

Djalil added that the government needed about 3,000 hectares (7,400 acres) of land to build the first stage of development of the new capital, but eventually the project could be expanded to up to 300,000 hectares.

In June, Indonesia's National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said that the construction of the new capital would begin in 2021, with a view of having the administrative center fully operational by 2024. Previously, had been was reported that the capital relocation process might take up to ten years.