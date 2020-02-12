UrduPoint.com
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Indonesia will be represented at the annual St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in the coming June by a high-level delegation, possibly led by President Joko Widodo, Indonesian Ambassador to Russia Mohamad Wahid Supriyadi told Sputnik in an interview.

According to the ambassador, the Indonesian leader has received an invitation from Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the economic forum in St. Petersburg and his reply is pending.

"If the president cannot come � because we have no confirmation yet at the moment � I must suggest that there will be a high level delegation," Supriyadi said.

The ambassador further recalled Indonesia sending a ministerial-level delegation to the Eastern Economic Forum in Russia's Vladivostok city last year. He said with the SPIEF being the largest such event in Eastern Europe, the participation in the forum at a high level would be "very important" for Indonesia, with a potential of bringing about mutual benefits both at the governmental and business-to-business levels.

The SPEIF 2020 is scheduled to be held from June 3-6.

