Indonesia to Start Booster Vaccination of Adults on January 12

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) Indonesia will start administering COVID-19 vaccine booster doses en masse to those 18 and over on January 12, in accordance with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Monday.

"President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had decided to start the booster vaccination program on January 12, 2022," the minister said, as cited by Antara news agency.

The minister also said that boosters will be administered in cities and districts which have already vaccinated 70% of people with the first dose and fully vaccinated 60% of residents.

The official said that around 21 million Indonesians would receive the third dose, though it is still undecided which vaccine will be used.

"Hopefully, a decision would be taken on January 10, 2022, after recommendations from the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (ITAGI) and the food and Drug Supervisory Agency (BPOM) are issued," the news agency quoted Sadikin as saying.

According to the Indonesian health ministry's data, 166,104,331 individuals have received their first COVID-19 jab, while 114,196,339 have received a second, and 1,288,839 people belonging to priority groups were vaccinated with a booster.