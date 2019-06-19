Indonesia to Start Building New Capital City in 2021 - Minister

The Indonesian authorities will start the construction of the new capital city in 2021, with a view to having the administrative center fully operational by 2024, the country's National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) The Indonesian authorities will start the construction of the new capital city in 2021, with a view to having the administrative center fully operational by 2024, the country's National Development Planning Minister Bambang Brodjonegoro said.

The decision to move the capital from Jakarta to another city, located off the densely-populated island of Java, was announced by Indonesian President Joko Widodo back in late April. Previously, it was reported that the relocation process might take up to ten years.

"The construction would begin in 2021, we hope the relocation process can be conducted step by step, entirely begin its function as the capital city by 2024," Brodjonegoro said on Tuesday, as quoted by the Xinhua news agency.

The minister noted that feasibility studies in several spots in the provinces of East Kalimantan and Central Kalimantan are underway, nearing their completion. President Widodo is expected to announce the final decision on the issue this year, according to Brodjonegoro.

Jakarta is the largest city in the country with a population of 9.6 million, but its metropolitan area is closer to 30 million.