Indonesia To Start Relocating Civil Servants To New Capital Next Year

Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM

JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Indonesia is gearing up to commence the relocation of civil servants to the country's future capital of Nusantara on the island of Kalimantan from January next year, a minister said here on Tuesday.

The country's Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas told local media that his ministry is working to prepare incentives for those civil servants to be moved to Nusantara in January next year.

"We will immediately prepare the scheme and their departures along with incentives and others," he said.

The government initially planned to conduct the relocation of more than 4,000 civil servants to Nusantara in September. The program was postponed due to reasons including the incompleteness of some housing complexes.

Indonesia plans to move more than 30,000 civil servants from crowded Jakarta to Nusantara and the relocation process is to be conducted in three stages until 2029.

According to 2023 official data, the central government employs around 900,000 civil servants and about 20,000 non-permanent workers, approximately 20 percent of whom are based in Jakarta.

