Indonesia To Start Relocating Civil Servants To New Capital Next Year
Sumaira FH Published October 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Indonesia is gearing up to commence the relocation of civil servants to the country's future capital of Nusantara on the island of Kalimantan from January next year, a minister said here on Tuesday.
The country's Administrative and Bureaucratic Reform Minister Abdullah Azwar Anas told local media that his ministry is working to prepare incentives for those civil servants to be moved to Nusantara in January next year.
"We will immediately prepare the scheme and their departures along with incentives and others," he said.
The government initially planned to conduct the relocation of more than 4,000 civil servants to Nusantara in September. The program was postponed due to reasons including the incompleteness of some housing complexes.
Indonesia plans to move more than 30,000 civil servants from crowded Jakarta to Nusantara and the relocation process is to be conducted in three stages until 2029.
According to 2023 official data, the central government employs around 900,000 civil servants and about 20,000 non-permanent workers, approximately 20 percent of whom are based in Jakarta.
Recent Stories
Dubai International Stadium commemorates historic 100th T20I at the venue with s ..
H.E. Hussain Muhammad, Consul General, Graces Chinar Business Conference at Paki ..
Pakistan Suffers Defeat Against India in ICC Women's T20 World Cup Second Match
Global Village Season 29 elevates guest experience with exciting new additions a ..
Vivo V40 5G Now Available in Pakistan: Premium Smartphone Co-Engineered with ZEI ..
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
More Stories From World
-
Over 40,000 dengue cases reported in Sri Lanka so far in 20243 minutes ago
-
Annual high school exit exam kicks off in Cambodia3 minutes ago
-
September second-warmest on record: EU climate monitor13 minutes ago
-
GACA issues fines of nearly SAR8.7 million in Q3 202433 minutes ago
-
Eastern Region Governor launches ‘Response 15’ Drill33 minutes ago
-
UK sanctions Russian army commander over Ukraine chemical weapons claims43 minutes ago
-
Recent winners of the Nobel Physics Prize43 minutes ago
-
Gaza civil defence says Israeli strike kills 1753 minutes ago
-
Duo wins Physics Nobel for key breakthroughs in AI1 hour ago
-
Agha defies England as Pakistan post 515-8 in first Test1 hour ago
-
Rescue efforts under way after mine collapses in Zambia1 hour ago
-
Hezbollah deputy chief says supports Lebanon efforts for ceasefire2 hours ago