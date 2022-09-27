Indonesia Urges G20 to Solve Energy, Food Crises, Prevent Fertilizers Shortage - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2022) Indonesia, as the G20 chair, sees the main tasks of the group in resolving the energy and food crises, as well as preventing a shortage of mineral fertilizers, Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said during her speech at the UN General Assembly on Monday.

"The whole world is spinning their hope on G20 to be catalyst of global economic recovery, especially for developing countries," Marsudi said.

The minister also stressed that the G20 should not fail in this task, letting global recovery fall at the mercy of geopolitics.

"We (the G20) must act urgently to address food and energy crisis and prevent a fertilizer crisis from happening, otherwise billions more people will be at risk, particularly again in developing countries," Marsudi said.

The minister noted that the pandemic has taught the world a valuable lesson that "no one is safe until everyone is," adding that this lesson reflects the priorities of the Indonesian G20 presidency.

According to the minister, the discrimination is spreading uncontrollably, monopoly in global supply chains continues, the current international economic rules justify the right of the strong. World solidarity is fading these days, while injustice and selfishness are flourishing, the minister added.

Indonesia is the current holder of the G20 Presidency, hosting the next group's summit in Bali from November 15-16. The G20 is a strategic multilateral platform that unites the world's major developed and emerging economies, which goal is to ensure future global economic growth and prosperity.