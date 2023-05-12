Indonesia, US Agree to Uphold Stability in Indo-Pacific Region - Defense Ministry

Indonesia and the United States have agreed to maintain stability and peace in the Indo-Pacific region, Indonesian Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto said on Friday

"Indonesia's position is clear. We are interested in maintaining a stable and peaceful situation in the the Indo-Pacific region," Subianto said after a meeting with Chief of Staff of the US Army Gen. James McConville, the Indonesian news agency ANTARA reported.

McConville said that the US armed forces share this interest, as Washington has "many friends in the Indo-Pacific region" ready for cooperation, according to the report.

The Indonesian and US military officials have also reportedly discussed bilateral military cooperation in the future, including joint drills and military personnel exchanges.

In November 2022, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin paid a visit to Indonesia, where he met with Subianto. The two military officials discussed bilateral defense cooperation and ways to increase the interoperability between the armed forces of the two countries, including by boosting interaction between their respective military. Austin said at a press conference following the meeting that the US would invest in military education in Indonesia, including teaching the Indonesian servicemen English.