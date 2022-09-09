Indonesia, US Begin Annual Joint Military Exercises Gema Bhakti in Jakarta - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2022) The Indonesian national armed forces and the US Indo-Pacific Command began on Friday regular joint military exercises, titled Gema Bhakti (Echo of Good Deeds), in Jakarta to enhance interoperability, the US Embassy in Indonesia said.

The exercise will run through September 16. The exercise aims to promote positive military relations, security and stability in the region and cultural awareness, as well as enhancing command and control proficiency of the combined forces.

"Exercise objectives include improving coordination of military capabilities with civilian agencies and the humanitarian aid community; organizing and integrating into a combined task force to execute military operations; and enhancing professional development through bilateral maritime security, cyber and other operational-level planning event," the embassy said in a statement.

During the 10th Gema Bhakti joint military exercise, over 100 military personnel from the US and about 30 from Indonesia will practice combined operations planning.