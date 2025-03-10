Indonesia, Vietnam To Enhance Ties To Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2025 | 10:15 PM
Indonesia and Vietnam on Monday agreed to increase their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam News reported
ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Indonesia and Vietnam on Monday agreed to increase their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam news reported.
The agreement was reached during discussions between Vietnam’s President To Lam and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during To Lam’s visit to Indonesia.
The Indonesian president said that To Lam’s visit held particular importance as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, noting that both nations share values and similarities.
Prabowo Subianto noted that Vietnam is a key partner for Indonesia in the region, expressing a desire to strengthen bilateral relations.
To Lam emphasized that Vietnam places great importance on its relationship with Indonesia, recognizing its crucial role in the region.
Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the robust Vietnam-Indonesia friendship and agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.
The two leaders agreed to strengthen exchanges through all channels, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and enhance collaboration across all areas.
Both sides committed to strengthening defense and security cooperation and expanding cooperation in the economy and science and technology.
Recent Stories
Mirpur-AJK Div Teaching Hospital begins tree plantation drive
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia
23 shopkeeper fined for overcharging
Work on Signal Free Mall Road project accelerated
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership
Renowned punjabi poet Yusuf Nayyar passes away
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations
SU announces schedule for submission of exam forms
PJA Launches 9th comprehensive training course on forensic evidence
IGP Rizvi visits various areas of capital
SHC issues notices over APP society’s plea against transfer of plot
Traders suffer losses due to plant protection restrictions at Gabd-Rimdan Border ..
More Stories From World
-
OIC Secretary-General meets EU Ambassador to Saudi Arabia6 minutes ago
-
Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership5 minutes ago
-
Guatemala Volcano de Fuego intensifies, forcing mass evacuations5 minutes ago
-
Shai outguns Jokic with 40pts as Thunder roll past Nuggets5 minutes ago
-
China's top political advisory body holds closing meeting of annual session5 minutes ago
-
China leads global rankings in high-quality research papers5 minutes ago
-
Saudi Arabia launches special medical package for pilgrims' emergency needs5 minutes ago
-
Canada’s Liberal Party elects Mark Carney as new leader4 hours ago
-
Romanian climber completes Seven Summits circuit5 hours ago
-
Napoli win refreshes title hopes as Atalanta thrash Juventus5 hours ago
-
Zelensky, ahead of US talks, says Ukraine wants peace6 hours ago
-
Five years ago, WHO's pandemic call shook world into action6 hours ago