Indonesia, Vietnam to enhance ties to comprehensive strategic partnership

ISTANBUL, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) Indonesia and Vietnam on Monday agreed to increase their bilateral ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, Vietnam news reported.

The agreement was reached during discussions between Vietnam’s President To Lam and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during To Lam’s visit to Indonesia.

The Indonesian president said that To Lam’s visit held particular importance as the two countries mark the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations, noting that both nations share values and similarities.

Prabowo Subianto noted that Vietnam is a key partner for Indonesia in the region, expressing a desire to strengthen bilateral relations.

To Lam emphasized that Vietnam places great importance on its relationship with Indonesia, recognizing its crucial role in the region.

Both leaders expressed satisfaction with the robust Vietnam-Indonesia friendship and agreed to elevate their bilateral relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen exchanges through all channels, effectively implement bilateral cooperation mechanisms, and enhance collaboration across all areas.

Both sides committed to strengthening defense and security cooperation and expanding cooperation in the economy and science and technology.