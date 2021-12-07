UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Volcano Eruption Death Toll Rises To 34: Disaster Agency

Muhammad Irfan 28 seconds ago Tue 07th December 2021 | 12:28 PM

Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 34: disaster agency

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34 on Tuesday, the national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the affected region

Jakarta, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34 on Tuesday, the national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the affected region.

Seventeen were still missing, and almost 3,700 were displaced by the disaster, the agency's spokesman Abdul Muhari told AFP.

Related Topics

Indonesia From

Recent Stories

IRSA releases 88308 cusecs water

IRSA releases 88308 cusecs water

31 seconds ago
 Western Europe More Open to Sex, Gender Change Edu ..

Western Europe More Open to Sex, Gender Change Education at Schools Compared to ..

9 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed visits Vatican Pavilion in Expo 20 ..

Saif bin Zayed visits Vatican Pavilion in Expo 2020 Dubai

29 minutes ago
 England veteran Anderson out of first Ashes Test: ..

England veteran Anderson out of first Ashes Test: ECB

17 minutes ago
 Extremely irresponsible of PDM to announce long ma ..

Extremely irresponsible of PDM to announce long march on Pakistan Day: Sheikh Ra ..

34 minutes ago
 Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks wit ..

Cambodian strongman to visit Myanmar for talks with junta

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.