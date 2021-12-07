Indonesia volcano eruption death toll rises to 34: disaster agency

The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34 on Tuesday, the national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the affected region

Jakarta, Dec 7 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2021 ) :The death toll from the eruption of Indonesia's Mount Semeru volcano rose to 34 on Tuesday, the national disaster agency said, as aid was rushed to the affected region.

Seventeen were still missing, and almost 3,700 were displaced by the disaster, the agency's spokesman Abdul Muhari told AFP.