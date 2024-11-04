Indonesia Volcano Eruption Kills 10, Sets Houses Aflame
East Flores, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted overnight, killing at least 10 people as it spewed fireballs and ash on surrounding villages, officials said Monday as they raised the alert status to its highest level.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre (5,587-feet) twin volcano located on the popular tourist island of Flores, erupted shortly before midnight, forcing authorities to evacuate several villages.
Residents described their horror when the crater started to shoot flaming rocks at their homes.
"I was asleep when suddenly the bed shook twice, as if someone had slammed it. Then I realised the volcano had erupted, so I ran outside," said 32-year-old hairdresser Hermanus Mite.
"I saw flames coming out and immediately fled. There were ashes and stones everywhere. My salon also caught fire and everything inside was lost."
Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), confirmed the death toll at a press conference, adding that 10,295 people had been affected by the eruptions.
He said the number of evacuees was still being calculated.
Footage received by AFP showed houses near the volcano covered by thick ash, with some areas on fire.
An AFP journalist near the volcano said five villages were evacuated, forcing thousands of people to seek shelter elsewhere.
Some wooden homes caught fire, and the ground was pockmarked with holes caused by flying molten rocks.
The crater erupted just before midnight and then again at 1:27 am (1727 GMT Sunday) and 2:48 am, the country's volcanology agency said.
It hoisted the highest alert level and told locals and tourists not to carry out activities within a seven-kilometre (4.3-mile) radius of the crater.
"There has been a significant increase in volcanic activity on Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki," it said in a press release Monday.
It released images that showed the roofs of houses collapsed after they were hit by volcanic rocks, and locals sheltering in communal buildings.
The volcanology agency warned there was a potential for rain-induced lava floods and told locals to wear masks to protect against volcanic ash.
There were a series of eruptions at the volcano last week, the biggest on Thursday, sending a column of ash 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) into the sky.
The mountain had several major eruptions in January, prompting authorities to evacuate at least 2,000 residents.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent eruptions due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an area of intense volcanic and seismic activity.
In December last year, an eruption at one of the country's most active volcanoes, Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, killed at least 24 climbers, most of them university students.
And in May, more than 60 people died after heavy rains washed volcanic material from Marapi into residential areas, sweeping away homes.
That month, Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi province erupted more than half a dozen times, forcing thousands of residents of nearby islands to evacuate.
