Indonesia Volcano Eruption Kills 6, Sets Villages Aflame
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 11:00 AM
East Flores, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) A volcano in eastern Indonesia erupted overnight killing at least six people as it spewed fireballs and ash on surrounding villages, officials said Monday, as they raised its alert status to the highest level.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, a 1,703-metre (5,587-feet) twin volcano located on the popular tourist island of Flores, first erupted shortly before midnight, forcing authorities to evacuate several villages.
"Six fatalities have been confirmed," Abdul Muhari, spokesman of the country's disaster mitigation agency (BNPB), told Kompas tv.
Footage received by AFP showed villages near the volcano covered by thick ash, with some areas on fire.
An AFP journalist near the volcano said five villages evacuated, affecting thousands of residents.
Some wooden houses caught fire, and the ground was pockmarked with holes caused by flying molten rocks.
The crater erupted just before midnight and then again at 1:27 am (1727 GMT Sunday) and 2:48 am, the country's volcanology agency said.
It raised the alert level to the highest and told locals and tourists not to carry out activities within a seven-kilometre (4.3-mile) radius of the crater.
"There has been a significant increase in volcanic activity on Mount Lewotobi Laki-laki," it said in a press release Monday.
It released images that showed the roofs of houses collapsed after they were hit by volcanic rocks, and locals sheltering in communal buildings.
- Ash rain -
The volcanology agency warned there was a potential for rain-induced lava floods and told locals to wear masks to avoid the effects of volcanic ash.
There were a series of eruptions at the volcano last week, the biggest on Thursday, sending a column of ash 2,000 metres (6,500 feet) into the sky.
The mountain had several major eruptions in January, prompting authorities at the time to raise the alert status to the highest level and evacuate at least 2,000 residents.
Indonesia, a vast archipelago nation, experiences frequent eruptions due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an area of intense volcanic and seismic activity.
In December last year, an eruption at one of the country's most active volcanoes, Mount Marapi in West Sumatra, killed at least 24 climbers, most of them university students.
And in May, more than 60 people died after heavy rains washed volcanic material from Marapi into residential areas, sweeping away homes.
That month Mount Ruang in North Sulawesi province erupted more than half a dozen times, forcing thousands of residents of nearby islands to evacuate.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 November 2024
Rs3.433bn for model bazaars in 13 cities
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 November 2024
9th Multidisciplinary Student Research International Conference (MDSRIC 2024) co ..
Man City suffer shock 2-1 Premier League loss at Bournemouth
Ch. Shafay inaugurates construction sector's expo
Serbia mourns victims after roof collapse kills 14
APTMA for cooperation with Gherzi on fiber recycling,renewable energy
Dairy & Food Industry Product/Catalogue Show at LCCI
Muntaha Ashraf called on LCCI president
More Stories From World
-
Chinese slimmers trim down at weight-loss camps51 seconds ago
-
Americans wait, wonder and cope with high-stress vote31 minutes ago
-
Marseille edge past Nantes to rise to second in Ligue 151 minutes ago
-
Paddington 'high jinx' is back in third movie: Bonneville1 hour ago
-
Alert level raised after six killed by Indonesia volcano eruption1 hour ago
-
Striking Boeing workers set to vote on latest offer1 hour ago
-
Howard, the 'Black Harvard' where Harris will spend election night3 hours ago
-
Six dead after volcano erupts in eastern Indonesia3 hours ago
-
Lightning strike kills 14 at Uganda refugee camp9 hours ago
-
Trump claims Pennsylvania vote fraud as Harris stumps in Michigan9 hours ago
-
UN chief 'very concerned' on reports of N.Korea troops in Russia9 hours ago
-
Outraged Spanish town tells king flood deaths were 'murders'10 hours ago