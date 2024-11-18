Indonesia Warns Of Cold Lava Floods From Volcano Eruptions In East Nusa Tenggara Province
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 04:00 PM
JAKARTA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Indonesia's Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) warned on Monday that cold lava floods could occur following recent eruptions from Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in the eastern province of East Nusa Tenggara.
The agency indicated that the region might experience reduced rainfall due to the potential influence of a La Niña weather phenomenon, which could increase the risk of cold lava floods.
BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati urged residents in the vicinity to remain vigilant and avoid rivers originating from the volcano's slopes, which experienced a powerful eruption recently.
She explained that cold lava flows occur when rainwater, overflowing from heavy rainfall, mixes with volcanic material deposited during eruptions.
In May this year, heavy rain triggered flash floods in the western province of West Sumatra, resulting in more than 60 deaths and displacing over 4,000 people.
Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki, which erupted in recent weeks, has caused the deaths of at least 10 people and forced over 12,000 residents to evacuate. The volcano, standing at 1,584 meters, is one of Indonesia's 127 active volcanoes.
