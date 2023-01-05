UrduPoint.com

Indonesia Weighing BRICS Membership - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 05, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Indonesia is weighing advantages and disadvantages of becoming a member of the BRICS club of five emerging economies, its ambassador to Russia told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Indonesia is weighing advantages and disadvantages of becoming a member of the BRICS club of five emerging economies, its ambassador to Russia told Sputnik.

"We are still considering. In Indonesia, normally, there are discussions in various governmental departments to see the advantages and disadvantages of becoming a member of BRICS.

Then the government will decide," Ambassador Jose Antonio Morato Tavares said in Moscow.

BRICS comprises Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa but is looking to accept new members. Potential candidates for accession are Argentina, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

