Indonesia Working To Guarantee That Incoming Russian Planes Won't Be Seized - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 18, 2023 | 10:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Indonesia is looking into the possibility of providing guarantees to Russian air carriers that their planes will not be seized upon landing in the island country when direct flights are launched, Indonesian Ambassador in Russia Jose Antonio Morato Tavares told Sputnik.

"They (Russian air carriers) require a guarantee that the plane ” once it arrives in Indonesia ” will not be confiscated.

So, the authorities are now considering whether they have the authority to issue that kind of a guarantee," Tavares said.

The Indonesian Transportation Ministry is interested in Russian air carriers operating flights to Indonesia, the ambassador said, adding that Jakarta is "in contact with several airlines." He noted that there is willingness from Russia's largest airline Aeroflot and Nordwind to fly to Indonesia, mainly to the resort island of Bali.

