Indonesia:4,600+ Residents Evacuated Over Volcano Erupt

Muhammad Irfan 57 seconds ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 02:15 PM

Indonesia:4,600+ residents evacuated over volcano erupt

Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok has erupted two times since Monday, while there were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption

JAKARTA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :Indonesia's Mount Ili Lewotolok has erupted two times since Monday, while there were no reports of injuries or damage from the eruption.

Centre for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation said the volcano had an explosion Monday night at 11.20 p.m. local time (1620GMT) and at 7.46 a.m. (0046GMT) on Tuesday morning.

It was reported that the ash and smoke that erupted in the first explosion reached a height of 700 meters (over 2,290 feet) from the volcano crater and 1,500 meters (more than 4,920 feet) in the second explosion.

The National board for Disaster Management also said the number of people evacuated from the region has reached 4,628 as of Monday night.

The officials warned that the public should not be active in the 4-kilometer (2.5-mile) radius of the volcano crater and recommended the use of masks and protective clothing against adverse effects of the erupting ash and smoke.

