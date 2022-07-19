UrduPoint.com

Indonesian Air Force Jet Trainer Crashes In Central Java, Killing Pilot - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 19, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Indonesian Air Force Jet Trainer Crashes in Central Java, Killing Pilot - Reports

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2022) An Indonesian Air Force light combat aircraft crashed during night flight training, killing the pilot, media reported on Tuesday.

The South Korean-made T-50 Golden Eagle aircraft relayed its last contact at around 7:07 p.m. local time (12:07 GMT) on Monday, and later crashed in the central part of the island of Java, the Indonesian ANTARA news agency reported, adding that the pilot did not survive the crash.

Search and rescue operations are continuing at the site.

The Indonesian Air Force has set up an aircraft accident investigation committee and the cause of the crash is yet to be determined, the report says.

The T-50 Golden Eagle aircraft was developed jointly by the South Korean aircraft manufacturing company KAI and the American corporation Lockheed Martin as jet trainers for the advanced training of military pilots. The Indonesian Air Force has 14 aircraft of this model, put into service in 2013-2014, and is awaiting delivery of six more aircraft.

